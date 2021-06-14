Committee approves for UMaine System tuition to stay the same for in-state students

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Tuition at the University of Maine System will stay the same for in-state students.

School officials say a committee among the system’s board of trustees approved it.

They say if adopted later this month, the nearly $580 million spending plan would be the seventh in the last decade to hold rates flat for Maine residents.

They say the proposed budget would help keep the costs of higher education down for students and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke to Chancellor Dannel Malloy on Monday, who says the 3% increase of the state’s appropriation to UMS made a big impact.

”There’s an appreciation that we’re trying, and that we understand that people are have difficulties they also are appreciative of the governor, recommending an increase of 3% to the system. That’s really what’s allowing us to do this,” Malloy said.

“I think that just to have the tuition stay the same for the next year it’s just one less thing that students in their families have to worry about at this time,” said Irene Neal, University of Maine Fort Kent nursing student and UMS trustee.

The board will consider final approval of the budget on June 25.

