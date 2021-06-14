Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular attraction in Bangor reopened its doors for the season Monday, a little later than usual.

”The phone has been ringing off the hook asking if we’re open, and we’re open, and we finally get to say, ‘yes, today,’ which is a really good feeling,” said Jim Neville, director of operations.

The Cole Land Transportation Museum typically opens for the season May 1, but due to the pandemic, they delayed their opening this year to June 14.

The Bangor museum is home to Maine history from roller blades to cars and everything in between.

“People love the size of the old plow trucks. A lot of people didn’t know that up until the 1930s, they stopped plowing the roads north of Old Town, so if you were in the county, you were in the county until the snow melted,” Neville said.

Neville says they look forward to having kids come back through on field trips. He says during the school year, they see roughly 100 kids a day.

“To have that disappear has been, for lack of a better term, sad. It’s been sad to come in and turn the lights on and have nobody here to enjoy the place,” Neville said.

Neville says they are following CDC guidelines and still require masks for people who are unvaccinated.

They will have hand sanitizer placed around the museum as well.

“We really want that to be in the background now. It doesn’t have to be in the foreground. What we want people to do is come here, understand that there are a few restrictions that they have to follow, but in the end, they just spend a couple hours here learning and forget about how difficult the last year has been,” Neville said.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Admission is free for kids 18 and under.

Neville says they offer senior and military discounts as well.

“It’s just an amazing place to visit and spend a couple hours learning about your own state’s history,” Neville said.

