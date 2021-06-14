Advertisement

Bill would make it crime to improperly store gun near child

The Maine State House in Augusta
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is moving forward with a proposal to change its child endangerment laws to include unauthorized access to firearms.

The law currently states that a person can be found guilty of endangering a child if they knowingly sell, furnish or give away items such as liquor, tobacco and ammunition to children under age 16.

The proposal from Democratic Rep. Vicki Doudera changes the law to include leaving a loaded firearm where a child can access it.

Twenty-seven states have similar laws.

The Maine House of Representatives voted last week to advance Doudera’s proposal.

