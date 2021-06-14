Augusta residents to vote on new police station Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta residents are voting tomorrow on a new police station.

The effort would require borrowing $20.5 million.

The proposed new station would sit on Willow Street across from the Kennebec River.

Officers told the Kennebec Journal the current station is outdated, rundown, and embarrassing to show to visitors.

Residents will also be voting on the school budget.

Voting will take place at the Augusta Civic Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.