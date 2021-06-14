Advertisement

All Bangor police officers now wearing body cameras

Bangor Police Department body camera
Bangor Police Department body camera(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Bangor police officers are now wearing body cameras while on duty.

As of Monday, more than 80 officers now have them as part of their regular gear.

Sergeant Wade Betters says some of the officers started wearing them a few days ago.

There are certain places they cannot record, like medical facilities.

Betters says the cameras are not perfect and do not capture everything the officer would be able to see, but he says this helps with things like building stronger cases for prosecution.

”It’s been a long time coming, so today’s a good day. We’re modernizing the department with these, we’re glad that we have the cameras and we look forward to being able to use them to be as transparent as possible,” Betters said.

All the videos are public record and do fall under the Freedom of Information Act.

Betters says in many cases it may not be released pending prosecution in a case.

He says all officers upload their video during their shifts as they return to the station.

Last fall, the Bangor City Council approved spending about $360,000 to buy the body cam system.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Maine moose permit lottery winners announced
UPDATE: Game Wardens recover missing man’s body from Swan Lake
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dover-Foxcroft
State launches one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work

Latest News

19th Century Curran Village
Curran Homestead changes name, expands
Cole Land Transportation Museum reopens for season.
Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season
Island Connections
Island Connections kicks off matching donation campaign
More schools join Dirigo Reads program