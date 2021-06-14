All Bangor police officers now wearing body cameras

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Bangor police officers are now wearing body cameras while on duty.

As of Monday, more than 80 officers now have them as part of their regular gear.

Sergeant Wade Betters says some of the officers started wearing them a few days ago.

There are certain places they cannot record, like medical facilities.

Betters says the cameras are not perfect and do not capture everything the officer would be able to see, but he says this helps with things like building stronger cases for prosecution.

”It’s been a long time coming, so today’s a good day. We’re modernizing the department with these, we’re glad that we have the cameras and we look forward to being able to use them to be as transparent as possible,” Betters said.

All the videos are public record and do fall under the Freedom of Information Act.

Betters says in many cases it may not be released pending prosecution in a case.

He says all officers upload their video during their shifts as they return to the station.

Last fall, the Bangor City Council approved spending about $360,000 to buy the body cam system.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.