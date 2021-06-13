Repairs underway on Acadia National Park Carriage Roads following rain damage

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Every summer, millions of tourists come to visit Acadia National Park.

After a heavy rain storm earlier this week, miles of hiking and biking trails are expected to be closed for months as the park looks to repair the damage.

”They’re the best and most extensive example of these types of crushed rock roads in the entire United States,” said Christie Anastasia, Acadia National Park Public Affairs Specialist.

Acadia National Park’s 45 miles of Carriage Roads allow visitors to walk, run or bike their way through the park while taking in different scenery.

Last week, heavy rain caused damage to ten miles of the interconnected system, forcing the park to close those parts of the roads.

“To keep people safe and to repair those carriage roads,” said Anastasia.

The damage caused a setback for the park, as they already had portions of the road closed for planned construction.

“Before we had that rainstorm, the loop that goes around eagle lake, which is about six miles, which is a very popular, very beautiful carriage road, was already under construction, and it’s the last of the carriage roads in Acadia National Park to really be built up almost from the surface, back up and have the nice crown on it,” said Anastasia.

Rachel Baxter and her husband Dave from Charlotte are visiting Acadia for the first time.

“The carriage roads are a unique part of Acadia that isn’t available everywhere you go in national parks, where you get to be completely out in nature and enjoy it,” said Baxter.

Out on their Saturday afternoon bike ride along the roads, they ran into some of the closures brought on by the rain.

“We had to turn around because of some of the closures,” said Baxter. “They’re doing construction on eagle lake, but then where you would normally bypass that construction unfortunately you have to come and kind of go around it.”

Folks at Acadia National Park anticipate repairs could take a few months, but they’re working diligently to get the process going.

“We’re hoping that the folks that were working on the carriage road around eagle lake, which was planned construction, can be moved to the unplanned repair of the roads that were damaged during the rainstorm,” said Anastasia.

If you are planning a visit, you can still enjoy all the other sites the park has to offer, as well as all of the open sections of carriage roads.

“Definitely get the most recent map, that will be really helpful for your enjoyment out there on the carriage roads,” said Anastasia.

