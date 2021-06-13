Advertisement

Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston hosts art fundraiser Sunday

By WABI News Desk
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A humane society in Thomaston held an art fundraiser this afternoon to benefit the furry friends it cares for.

Pope Memorial Humane Society was started by a group of artists who used to hold art fundraisers like Sunday’s.

Sunday afternoon, they sold collected and donated works of art, with a fundraising goal of $5,000.

The funds raised will benefit the society’s general fund, which covers costs of operation, medical care of animals, and more.

”We have managed through this whole COVID thing to stay open through appointments, and I just want to encourage anybody if you’re looking for any kind of animal, like we even have a rooster right now, please fill out an application and give us a call,” said Chrys deLorimier, Pope Memorial Humane Society Development Director. “Give us about 48 hours after you fill out the application. But we have a lot of great animals, and we are matchmakers, and we would love to matchmake some special bond for you.”

The humane society estimates they currently have 20 to 25 dogs ready for adoption, and 60 to 80 cats, with more kittens currently being fostered.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

