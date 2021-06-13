Advertisement

One man dead after fatal crash Saturday night in Augusta

Police say 58-year-old Patric Sherman of Oakland was killed while riding his motorcycle in the intersection of Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive.
By WABI News Desk
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
The crash also involved an SUV.

The details around the crash itself have not yet been released.

Sherman had a passenger on the motorcycle who is being treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

