One man dead after fatal crash Saturday night in Augusta

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a fatal crash last night in Augusta.

Police say 58-year-old Patric Sherman of Oakland was killed while riding his motorcycle in the intersection of Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive.

The crash also involved an SUV.

The details around the crash itself have not yet been released.

Sherman had a passenger on the motorcycle who is being treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

