Maine Artist Presents Pandemic-Themed Art Show

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - An artist who spent a year working in quarantine finally got a chance to showcase her artwork.

Mildred Bachrach used her time last year to create a series of paintings called “Where My Mind Is”, which focused around her emotions during the pandemic, from her fears surrounding death to her frustrations with society as a whole and her hope that people could come back together.

While she has been able to display it virtually, she was not able to present the complete collection until today, thanks to the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, who gladly showcased the work after their service.

Mildred said that the exhibit represented art’s importance as an emotional outlet for both herself and others.

“Everything we do and everything we experience in life becomes part of us, and then when you make artwork, and you show that this is normal to be fractured, and that it’s normal to have feelings, then hopefully people will have some solace in it and then realize that they’re human,” explained Mildred, “And they will come out the other side different but whole again in a different way.”

If you’d like to see the exhibit, you can find it on both Mildred’s personal website and at the Maine Jewish Museum.

