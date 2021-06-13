Increasing Clouds, Scattered Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure over Southern Quebec will give us a chance of showers to start the work week. Clouds will be on the increase this morning with scattered showers possible especially during the afternoon. The best chance of showers today will be over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. More widespread showers are expected Tuesday as low pressure over Southern Quebec moves through the region. There’s a slight chance we may have a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Wednesday looks drier with variably cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s.

Today: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible, most numerous over northern and western areas. Highs between 67°-77°. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

