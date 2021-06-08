Advertisement

School record-setting Warn surprised herself this track season

Winslow senior won 4 events on Saturday
School record-setting Warn surprised herself this track season
School record-setting Warn surprised herself this track season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend state track and field championships were decided. Winslow’s Carly Warn showing why she is going to be a division one soccer player running and jumping her way to 4 state gold medals. She is the Black Raiders school record holder in three of the events.

“Had the school records. I broke the 200, triple (jump) and long (jump),” says Winslow senior Carly Warn, “Pretty exciting because I wasn’t really sure where I would stand this year because we didn’t have a season last year. But I was really excited because I wasn’t really expecting it.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Goding
Maine woman charged with manslaughter in daughter’s death
Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October
Wardens search for two men presumed to have drowned on Maine lake
Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Ellsworth baseball blanks Presque Isle to advance in playoffs
Ellsworth baseball blanks Presque Isle to advance in playoffs
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Former UMaine goalie Swayman makes NHL playoff debut in back up situation, Bruins fall to Islanders
Former UMaine quarterback Ferguson transfers back to CAA at Towson
Ellsworth softball blanks Belfast to advance in playoffs
Ellsworth softball blanks Belfast to advance in playoffs
Regional Tennis playoff schedules updated
MPA regional tennis playoff schedules updated