School record-setting Warn surprised herself this track season

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend state track and field championships were decided. Winslow’s Carly Warn showing why she is going to be a division one soccer player running and jumping her way to 4 state gold medals. She is the Black Raiders school record holder in three of the events.

“Had the school records. I broke the 200, triple (jump) and long (jump),” says Winslow senior Carly Warn, “Pretty exciting because I wasn’t really sure where I would stand this year because we didn’t have a season last year. But I was really excited because I wasn’t really expecting it.”

