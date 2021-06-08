Advertisement

Old Town mother accused of killing three-year-old daughter

28-year-old Hillary Goding is being held on $50,000 bail at the Penobscot County Jail.
Hillary Goding
Hillary Goding(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman is charged with manslaughter for the death of her three-year-old daughter.

Court documents in the case have been impounded, so there’s no public information available right now.

State Police say they arrested Goding in Lincoln yesterday.

Late Friday night, crews from Old Town Fire and Rescue responded to a residence on Center Street.

We’re told Goding called 911 to say her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.

”There does appear to be a prior episode with this child having been exposed to drugs that resulted in her needing medical care. So, this is not, while the defendant may not have any prior criminal history, she certainly has a prior episode regarding the conduct of this nature, with the child. And, obviously, the nature of the allegation, the amount of time it took for the defendant to reach out, getting medical care for the child was a significant period of time, and obviously contributed to, from the state’s perspective, her death,” said Lisa Bogue, Assistant Attorney General.

An autopsy was performed, but the results were not released.

