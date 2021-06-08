MPA regional tennis playoff schedules updated
North finals will now be at 3 sites Tuesday and Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association updated its regional tennis championship schedule to account for the expected heat on Tuesday. It now will be played at three different sites and classes B and C move from Lewiston to northern sites.
North
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
A Championships REPORT: 8:15 A.M. MATCHES START: 8:30 A.M. at Lewiston High School
Boys – Hampden Academy vs. Camden Hills
Girls – Brunswick vs. Hampden Academy
C Boys Championship REPORT: 3:45 P.M. MATCHES START: 4:00 P.M. at Schenck High School in East Millinocket
George Stevens Academy vs. Van Buren
C Girls Championship REPORT: 5:45 P.M. MATCHES START: 6:00 P.M. at Schenck High School in East Millinocket
Mattanawcook Academy vs. Orono
Thursday, June 10
B Boys Championships REPORT: 8:45 A.M. MATCHES START: 9:00 P.M. at Hampden Academy
Waterville vs. John Bapst
B Girls Championships REPORT: 11:45 A.M. MATCHES START: 12:00 P.M. at Hampden Academy
Waterville vs. Caribou
