MPA regional tennis playoff schedules updated

North finals will now be at 3 sites Tuesday and Thursday
Regional Tennis playoff schedules updated
Regional Tennis playoff schedules updated
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association updated its regional tennis championship schedule to account for the expected heat on Tuesday. It now will be played at three different sites and classes B and C move from Lewiston to northern sites.

North

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A Championships REPORT: 8:15 A.M. MATCHES START: 8:30 A.M. at Lewiston High School

Boys – Hampden Academy vs. Camden Hills

Girls – Brunswick vs. Hampden Academy

C Boys Championship REPORT: 3:45 P.M. MATCHES START: 4:00 P.M. at Schenck High School in East Millinocket

George Stevens Academy vs. Van Buren

C Girls Championship REPORT: 5:45 P.M. MATCHES START: 6:00 P.M. at Schenck High School in East Millinocket

Mattanawcook Academy vs. Orono

Thursday, June 10

B Boys Championships REPORT: 8:45 A.M. MATCHES START: 9:00 P.M. at Hampden Academy

Waterville vs. John Bapst

B Girls Championships REPORT: 11:45 A.M. MATCHES START: 12:00 P.M. at Hampden Academy

Waterville vs. Caribou

