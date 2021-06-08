Former UMaine quarterback Ferguson transfers back to CAA at Towson
Maine doesn’t play Towson this year during conference play
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson, who helped take the Black Bears to the FCS semifinals a few seasons ago, has transferred again. He played a season sparingly at Liberty and now will play for Towson. They play in Maine’s conference but the Black Bears do not play Towson this fall. But there is always a chance in the playoffs. Wouldn’t that be something?
