Advertisement

Former UMaine quarterback Ferguson transfers back to CAA at Towson

Maine doesn’t play Towson this year during conference play
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson, who helped take the Black Bears to the FCS semifinals a few seasons ago, has transferred again. He played a season sparingly at Liberty and now will play for Towson. They play in Maine’s conference but the Black Bears do not play Towson this fall. But there is always a chance in the playoffs. Wouldn’t that be something?

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Goding
Maine woman charged with manslaughter in daughter’s death
Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October
Wardens search for two men presumed to have drowned on Maine lake
Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Ellsworth baseball blanks Presque Isle to advance in playoffs
Ellsworth baseball blanks Presque Isle to advance in playoffs
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Former UMaine goalie Swayman makes NHL playoff debut in back up situation, Bruins fall to Islanders
Ellsworth softball blanks Belfast to advance in playoffs
Ellsworth softball blanks Belfast to advance in playoffs
Regional Tennis playoff schedules updated
MPA regional tennis playoff schedules updated