Former UMaine quarterback Ferguson transfers back to CAA at Towson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson, who helped take the Black Bears to the FCS semifinals a few seasons ago, has transferred again. He played a season sparingly at Liberty and now will play for Towson. They play in Maine’s conference but the Black Bears do not play Towson this fall. But there is always a chance in the playoffs. Wouldn’t that be something?

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.