Former UMaine goalie Swayman makes NHL playoff debut in back up situation, Bruins fall to Islanders

Bruins fall 5-4 in game 5, trail series 3-2
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman made his NHL Playoff debut Monday night but the Boston Bruins fell to the Islanders 5-4. Swayman came in to start the 3rd period to replace Tuukka Rask. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask was not playing at 100% and they had to make a move. Rask allowed 4 goals on 16 shots. Swayman stopped a breakaway but did allow a point blank shot from Brock Nelson to go in.

The Bruins now trail the Islanders 3-2 in the best of 7 series. Game 6 is coming up on Wednesday night in New York.

