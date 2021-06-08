Former UMaine goalie Swayman makes NHL playoff debut in back up situation, Bruins fall to Islanders

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman made his NHL Playoff debut Monday night but the Boston Bruins fell to the Islanders 5-4. Swayman came in to start the 3rd period to replace Tuukka Rask. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask was not playing at 100% and they had to make a move. Rask allowed 4 goals on 16 shots. Swayman stopped a breakaway but did allow a point blank shot from Brock Nelson to go in.

The Bruins now trail the Islanders 3-2 in the best of 7 series. Game 6 is coming up on Wednesday night in New York.

