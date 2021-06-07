Advertisement

Wardens search for two men presumed to have drowned on Maine lake

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Maine game wardens are searching for two people who are presumed to have drowned on Messalonskee Lake in Kennebec County.

A spokesman from the Maine Warden Service said wardens were called to the lake at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Wardens said a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were swimming with two other friends off a pontoon boat at the southern end of the lake near Greeley Island.

A strong gust of wind pushed the pontoon boat away from the swimmers, and two of the men were able to swim to the drifting boat, but the 21-year-old and 19-year-old went under and never resurfaced, officials said.

Wardens are searching the water by boat and by plane for the two missing swimmers. The Maine Forest Service, Belgrade, Sidney and Oakland fire departments are also helping with the search.

Officials said the Maine Warden Service Dive team was also headed to the area and was expected to begin searching the area by early evening.

