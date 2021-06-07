Advertisement

Tractor trailer rollover injures 2, I-95 North in Carmel down to one lane

Tractor trailer rollover in Carmel
Tractor trailer rollover in Carmel(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their tractor trailer rolled over on the interstate in Carmel this morning.

It happened near mile marker 169 on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m.

According to Maine State Police, the driver, Donald Leblanc, 61, of Nova Scotia, fell asleep before crashing.

They say the injuries to Leblanc, and his passenger, Peter Nickerson, 30, also of Nova Scotia, are non-life threatening.

I-95 in that area is down to one lane as authorities work to clear the scene.

They hope to have it open by mid-afternoon.

They are urging motorists to exercise caution in that area.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Augusta man dies in crash after fleeing from police
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
First Alert Weather
Hot and Humid Today & Tuesday
Bangor Schools promise change
Bangor schools going remote Monday, others to end early due to record temps

Latest News

Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October
Police say Belmont was wearing a helmet but sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Maine...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into car in Standish
Bangor Schools promise change
Bangor schools going remote Monday, others to end early due to record temps
Over 20 classes of cars on display allowed anyone with a cool ride to enter the show for...
Car show in Waterville Saturday benefits Maine Children’s Cancer Program