Tractor trailer rollover injures 2, I-95 North in Carmel down to one lane

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their tractor trailer rolled over on the interstate in Carmel this morning.

It happened near mile marker 169 on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m.

According to Maine State Police, the driver, Donald Leblanc, 61, of Nova Scotia, fell asleep before crashing.

They say the injuries to Leblanc, and his passenger, Peter Nickerson, 30, also of Nova Scotia, are non-life threatening.

I-95 in that area is down to one lane as authorities work to clear the scene.

They hope to have it open by mid-afternoon.

They are urging motorists to exercise caution in that area.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.