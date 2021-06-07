Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing man

Louis Tomah
Louis Tomah(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man last seen in Milbridge.

Officials say Louis Tomah was last seen walking at approximately 10:30 this morning on Harbor Lane.

Tomah is described as a male, 6 foot 2 inches and weighs 285 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray tie dye t-shirt.

Police say Tomah suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees Tomah is being asked to call 911 or 973-3700.

