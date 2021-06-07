Advertisement

Maine woman charged with manslaughter in daughter’s death

Hillary Goding
Hillary Goding(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Maine State Police said they arrested Hillary Goding, 28, of Old Town, on Sunday.

Police said Goding called 911 on Friday night saying her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child was taken to a Bangor hospital where she died on Sunday, according to investigators.

An autopsy was performed on the child’s body, but the results were not released.

Goding was arrested in Lincoln and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Officials said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Old Town Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October
Wardens search for two men presumed to have drowned on Maine lake
Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Hillary Goding
Old Town mother accused of killing three-year-old daughter
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Louis Tomah
Silver Alert issued for missing man
Northern Light Health donating medical supplies to India to aid fight against COVID-19
Trail
First accessible trail in Franklin County in the works for Farmington thanks to grant