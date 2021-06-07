Advertisement

Northern Light Health donating medical supplies to India to aid fight against COVID-19

(Northern Light Health)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health says they are donating medical supplies to India to aid in their response to COVID-19.

Northern Light has joined Partners For World Health in Portland to get supplies to overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare systems in India.

Partners for World Health specializes in getting medical supplies to places across the globe where they are needed.

N95 masks, goggles, face shields, and medical devices such as oxygen concentrators are just some of the supplies being sent.

Last week, the supplies were loaded onto pallets for Partners for World Health to pick up and ship to India.

”We feel so privileged to be able to help someone in India here from Bangor, Maine. We’ve got a great health system, and we enjoy taking care of our community, but we also enjoy taking care of others across the world,” said Mary McCarthy, Northern light Health.

The first air freight shipment is expected to arrive at its destination by mid-June.

If you’d like to support the mission, visit partnersforworldhealth.org and make a donation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Goding
Maine woman charged with manslaughter in daughter’s death
Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October
Wardens search for two men presumed to have drowned on Maine lake
Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Hillary Goding
Old Town mother accused of killing three-year-old daughter
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Louis Tomah
Silver Alert issued for missing man
Trail
First accessible trail in Franklin County in the works for Farmington thanks to grant