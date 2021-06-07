Northern Light Health donating medical supplies to India to aid fight against COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health says they are donating medical supplies to India to aid in their response to COVID-19.

Northern Light has joined Partners For World Health in Portland to get supplies to overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare systems in India.

Partners for World Health specializes in getting medical supplies to places across the globe where they are needed.

N95 masks, goggles, face shields, and medical devices such as oxygen concentrators are just some of the supplies being sent.

Last week, the supplies were loaded onto pallets for Partners for World Health to pick up and ship to India.

”We feel so privileged to be able to help someone in India here from Bangor, Maine. We’ve got a great health system, and we enjoy taking care of our community, but we also enjoy taking care of others across the world,” said Mary McCarthy, Northern light Health.

The first air freight shipment is expected to arrive at its destination by mid-June.

If you’d like to support the mission, visit partnersforworldhealth.org and make a donation.

