Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October

Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Some encouraging news when it comes to newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state. The latest data from the Maine CDC shows just 29 new cases. The last time numbers were in the 20s was back in mid-October.

Also, no new deaths related to the virus for the third straight day.

Total cases of COVID-19 are now at 68,262 since the pandemic began.

49,957 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

The number of deaths since last March is 839.

26 patients are in critical care. 15 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Knox and Piscataquis counties all showing no increase in cases.

Penobscot County recording 4 new cases.

Somerset County has two.

