Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into car in Standish

Police say Belmont was wearing a helmet but sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Maine Medical Center.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say a motorcycle driver was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after crashing into a car in Standish in the area of 1251 Pequawket Trail.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, 65-year-old Ralph Belmont attempted to pass a 2014 Ford Focus on the left side at the same time that the driver of that vehicle was making a left-hand turn into a driveway.

Officials say the motorcycle crashed into the front fender of the car, and Belmont was thrown from the motorcycle.

Police say Belmont was wearing a helmet but sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Isabel Dawson, suffered minor injuries but was treated and released at the scene.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash.

While the crash remains under investigation, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

