Mainers handling the heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hot and humid weather could be felt anywhere the air conditioning was not on full blast Monday.

“Honestly, I don’t want it to become standard practice. It’s just kind of like the perfect storm. Extenuating circumstances all around, the rising temperatures make it a very difficult situation,” said Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Bangor School Department interim superintendent.

Bangor schools went to remote learning Monday.

Before she made the call, Harris-Smedburg walked through the schools on Sunday to gauge how warm it would get.

“A lack of air circulation and because people would be wearing masks and it’s going to be in the mid 90s, I just felt like it was going to be an untenable situation for both students and staff. An unhealthy situation and hopefully most of the students and staff will be able to find areas that would be of more comfort,” Harris-Smedburg said.

Bangor schools will learn remotely Tuesday, too.

Paddy Murphy’s also had to make some changes. Management thought things would be a little too hot in the back of the house, so they decided to close the kitchen.

Those looking to cool off couldn’t beat the heat at the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. The city has started filling the pool, but it won’t open until June 25.

The splash pad in Capehart was open though. Morgan Sturdivant’s lovely daughters were smart enough to figure that out and appeared to be having quite the time.

With these warm conditions sticking around, it’s a good idea if you are running errands to leave your dog at home.

“Different cars heat up faster than others. Black car, black interior, white car, white interior. Tinted windows really do help. Of course, when it’s 94 degrees you shouldn’t be leaving your dog in your car for any more than five minutes. There’s no reason to do that. Shade is hard to find in shopping areas in Bangor.” said Trisha Bruen, Bangor Animal Control officer.

