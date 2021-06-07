Advertisement

Maine man dies after falling into Saco River in Buxton, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - A South Portland man died when he fell into the Saco River in Buxton Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they responded to Pleasant Point Park at about 2:15 p.m.

A witness told police that the man fell into the river from a slippery rock outcrop. She said she believed the man did not know how to swim and had been underwater for about five minutes, police said.

Rescue crews from several towns responded to the scene with rescue boats to search for the man.

Police said members of the Maine Warden Service dive team found the man’s body in about 50 feet of water. He was identified as Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi, 38, of South Portland.

Buxton police said people need to be careful around the Saco River at Pleasant Point Park because the water in that area is very deep.

A Freeport teen drowned at the same park in 2019.

