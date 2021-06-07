Dangerous Heat This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hazy, hot and humid this afternoon with highs climbing to the upper 80s to mid-90s for inland locations. The HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through the afternoon hours as the combination of the heat plus dewpoints in the mid-60s today will produce heat index values that feel more like it’s in the mid to upper 90s for spots away from the coast. Stay hydrated and do your best to stay as cool as possible this afternoon. Coastal areas will be cooler but still plenty warm with highs expected to reach the low to mid-80s. Pollutant levels will be elevated for areas closer to the coast today as well so there is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect today for Southern Penobscot, Interior Downeast and the entire Maine Coastline. People who may be sensitive to elevated pollutant levels will want to limit physical activity today. Overnight tonight we’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling off to the 60s to near 70° for nighttime lows.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for interior locales today. The combination of highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s and dewpoints in the mid-60s will make it feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. (WABI)

Elevated pollutant levels are expected across the entire Maine Coastline as well as Interior Downeast locations. If you are sensitive to this, you'll want to limit physical activity today and likely tomorrow too. (WABI)

A very summery day ahead for our Monday with temperatures expected to reach near or above 90° across much of the interior and feel even warmer with humidity factored in. (WABI)

Another hazy, hot and humid day expected Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Matter of fact, it looks like it will be a bit more humid than today with dewpoints forecast to reach the mid and upper 60s Tuesday making for a tropical feeling day. A more westerly breeze Tuesday will make it even a bit warmer along the coast. Temperatures across the state Tuesday will top off in the mid-80s to low 90s, warmest again across the interior. A cold front will move into Northern Maine Tuesday afternoon giving us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorms that develop will have heavy rainfall and could produce some gusty wind as well. The cold front will push offshore early Wednesday. We may see a few lingering showers early Wednesday otherwise expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front making for a much more comfortable day. Temperatures will be cooler but still plenty warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Even cooler air will move in Wednesday night, setting us up with a cooler and comfy day Thursday. Thursday looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. A disturbance is forecast to move into the state Friday giving us a chance for a few showers to end the work week.

Rest of Today: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. Highs between 88°-95° inland, low to mid-80s coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to near 70°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 84°-93°, coolest along the coast. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Cooler and turning less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfortable. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

