First accessible trail in Franklin County in the works for Farmington thanks to grant

Trail
Trail(High Peaks Alliance)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The first accessible trail in Franklin County is in the works thanks to a grant received by a local organization.

High Peaks Alliance was awarded $50,000 by the Northern Forest Center as part of their Destination Development Initiative.

The grant money will help build the trail that will connect downtown Farmington to the Sandy River.

The executive director of High Peaks says the trail will attract more people to town, keep people in town longer, and showcase why the region is a great place to raise a family, enroll in college, or spend a day.

“This is one of those projects of trying to connect Farmington to the mountain region of the north. Farmington is really our gateway to the region, and there’s just so much to see and do here from Tumbledown to Sugarloaf to Saddleback. This neck of the woods is just really rich with opportunities to explore the woods and outdoors,” said Brent West, High Peaks Alliance executive director.

Plans for the three quarters of a mile trail will be bid on sometime soon with hopes of breaking ground this year.

