Bangor schools going remote Monday, others to end early due to record temps

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to the expected record high temps Monday, Bangor schools will move to remote learning for one day.

Bangor’s Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg says she visited multiple schools over the weekend and found they are already at uncomfortable temperatures.

And that the move to remote learning is being done to protect the safety of students and staff.

Bangor Regional Program will be in person because their building has air conditioning.

Center Drive School in Orrington, the Airline Community School in Aurora, Dedham Elementary School along with Veazie Community School are all having half days due to the heat.

