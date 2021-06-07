Another Hot & Humid Day On Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in place for Tuesday due to dangerous heat & humidity.

Tonight skies will remain mostly clear thanks to an area of high pressure. Lows will drop into the 60s & low 70s.

Ridge of high pressure will continue to pump in hot & humid air to the region through Tuesday. Expecting mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers & t-storms that will pop off by early afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today, but still headed for the upper 80s and low 90s inland, the coast will continue with the low 80s. Tuesday will have higher dew points approaching the low 70s. This will make if feel even more sticky than today. Feels like temperatures will be once again headed for the mid 90s. Potentially another Heat Advisory & Air Quality Alert for Tuesday.

Another hot & humid day for Tuesday. (WABI)

A cold front will drop southwards out of northern Maine Tuesday night and will bring a few showers & storms to areas from Greenville to Millinocket and areas south of there, but more importantly, it will break the heat & humidity. A much more comfortable day on Wednesday with lower dew points and highs that will be in the 70s & 80s. A few showers will be possible into Wednesday morning. Rest of the work week looks to remain dry with temperatures returning to seasonable. Watching the chance of some showers for the weekend.

Less humid air behind a cold front Tuesday night. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, still humid with lows in the upper 60s & low 70s. SW wind around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More Record highs possible. Mostly sunny skies and another hot & humid day. Inland highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Near the coast it will be in the upper 70s & low 80s. A few showers & t-storms will be possible ahead of a cold front. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms as a cold front moves through. This will help to cool us off and reduce the humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: High pressure moves in and will bring lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s & low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s & low 70s.

