New York man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York man is facing a number of drug charges after a traffic stop in Augusta.
Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, failure to provide correct name, refusing to submit to arrest and/or detention and criminal forfeiture.
Police say they conducted a traffic stop on State Street just before 10 p.m. Friday.
We’re told a man ran into the woods and dropped a large amount of drugs and money on the ground. Officers were unable to locate him.
On Saturday morning, officers saw the same man in the area getting into a car.
Officers stopped the car and found Johnson in the passenger seat.
Johnson is being held on $150,000 bail at Kennebec County Jail.
