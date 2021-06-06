Advertisement

New York man facing drug charges after traffic stop

Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York man is facing a number of drug charges after a traffic stop in Augusta.

Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, failure to provide correct name, refusing to submit to arrest and/or detention and criminal forfeiture.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on State Street just before 10 p.m. Friday.

We’re told a man ran into the woods and dropped a large amount of drugs and money on the ground. Officers were unable to locate him.

On Saturday morning, officers saw the same man in the area getting into a car.

Officers stopped the car and found Johnson in the passenger seat.

Johnson is being held on $150,000 bail at Kennebec County Jail.

