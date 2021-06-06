New York man facing drug charges after traffic stop

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York man is facing a number of drug charges after a traffic stop in Augusta.

Donte Johnson, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, failure to provide correct name, refusing to submit to arrest and/or detention and criminal forfeiture.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on State Street just before 10 p.m. Friday.

We’re told a man ran into the woods and dropped a large amount of drugs and money on the ground. Officers were unable to locate him.

On Saturday morning, officers saw the same man in the area getting into a car.

Officers stopped the car and found Johnson in the passenger seat.

Johnson is being held on $150,000 bail at Kennebec County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.