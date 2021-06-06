Advertisement

Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town

By Connor Clement
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident in Old Town.

Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located on Center Street.

According to a neighbor that spoke with TV5, Old Town Police responded to an incident at the apartment building on Friday night.

This witness says State Police were present at the scene for most of the day Saturday.

No further details are available at this time.

State Police say they hope to release more information later on Sunday or Monday.

