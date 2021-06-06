Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident in Old Town.

Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located on Center Street.

Crime scene tape surrounds a trailer in Old Town after @MEStatePolice major crimes unit says they’re assisting @OldTownPolice1 with a suspicious incident on Center St. More details at 6 @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/1UjdEiFesW — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) June 6, 2021

According to a neighbor that spoke with TV5, Old Town Police responded to an incident at the apartment building on Friday night.

This witness says State Police were present at the scene for most of the day Saturday.

No further details are available at this time.

State Police say they hope to release more information later on Sunday or Monday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.