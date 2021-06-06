Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting an additional 80 COVID-19 cases Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

839 Mainers have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Total cases top 68,200 Sunday.

Nearly 50,000 cases are confirmed.

62 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 29 are in critical care, 16 are on a ventilator.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 17.

Somerset County has 10. Kennebec has 6 new cases.

Hancock and Piscataquis counties are the only two counties reporting no change.

According to the Maine CDC, 53.43% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 1,400,400 doses have been administered.

More than 718,250 people have received the final dose.

