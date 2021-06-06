Ellsworth football players collect pet food for area food pantry

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth High school football players spent the day collecting pet food for locals in need.

The drive-thru pet food collection took place in front of Ellsworth High School from 8 to 3.

All of the food collected will go to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth, one of the largest pantries in Hancock County.

Normally the teams collect pet food all season long at games but were unable this year as their season was canceled.

But these athletes still wanted to give back.

”We’re just trying to wave down traffic and get people to donate either pet food or pasta for people who are going to have trouble feeding their families over the summer, and money donations so they can pay for it,” said Noah Hughes, a senior football player at Ellsworth High School.

The team hopes they can return to their traditional method of gathering food this fall, at their football games.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.