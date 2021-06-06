Advertisement

Hot and Humid Today & Tuesday

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Our Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for hazy, hot and humid conditions across inland areas where highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s and dew points in the mid 60s. Coastal spots will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid-80s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for inland locations. An Air Quality Warning is also in effect for today because particle pollution levels are expected to be moderate statewide.

A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday, which will bring cooler and more comfortable conditions by Wednesday.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms are possible. High in the low 80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

