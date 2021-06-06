Car show in Waterville Saturday benefits Maine Children’s Cancer Program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the largest car shows in New England took place this weekend in Waterville to benefit Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

The 7th annual Cruisin’ For A Cure Car Show was Saturday at The Robert Lafleur Airport from 8 to 2.

The fundraising event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The event featured food, prizes, ribbons, trophies and more all to support a great cause.

”Many years ago, late 90′s, we do a lot of fundraising for different organizations and our staff adopted the Maine Children’s Cancer Program as one of those charities that we support,” said Ryan Poulin, CEO of New Dimensions FCU. “We’ve set a goal for this event of $20,000 for today.”

Over 20 classes of cars on display allowed anyone with a cool ride to enter the show for $10.

