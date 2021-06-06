Brady Nickerson Foundation hosts “Alex’s Lemonade Stand” Sunday in Glenburn, raising money for cancer research

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A family in Glenburn beat the heat in a special way Sunday- by hosting a lemonade stand for a good cause.

The Brady Nickerson Foundation was created in memory of Brady Nickerson, a 14-year-old boy who passed away from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

Sunday’s lemonade stand was held to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization that aims to fight childhood cancer.

The Brady Nickerson Foundation said they would match up to $2,500 in donations made at Sunday’s stand, of which all profits will go to research of osteosarcoma.

”It means a lot to us, especially to help fund some research,” said Angel Nickerson, Brady Nickerson’s mother. “Only 4% of cancer money is allotted to research for pediatric cancer, so any extra that we can help raise is a big thing for us.”

To learn more about their upcoming events, you can visit The Brady Nickerson Foundation on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.