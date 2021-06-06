Augusta man dies in crash after fleeing from police

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man who police attempted to stop for speeding is dead, after he was thrown from his car Saturday night.

Mark Sousa, 44, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sousa was seen just before 6:30 p.m. on a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 202 in Manchester.

Deputies tried to stop him, but could not because he was traveling so fast.

A short time later, the motorcycle was found in a parking lot near the Augusta/Manchester town line and a man was seen running into the woods.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sousa was seen on the Burns Road in Augusta, this time in a car.

Officers attempted to stop him. However, he took off at a high rate of speed, and shut his lights off.

Near the intersection of the Bartlett Road and Wings Mill Road, officers found a set of tire tracks off into the woods.

Police were able to locate his car, but Sousa was not inside.

He was believed to be thrown from the car, as his body was found in field nearby.

