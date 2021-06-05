Advertisement

TV5 telethon with Pine Tree Camp a success

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 teamed up with the Pine Tree Camp in Rome tonight to help them provide outdoor experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

And thanks to the viewers who called in, tonight’s telethon made well over $1,000.

Our very own Connor Clement joined the folks at Pine Tree Camp for the telethon, and while he was there he made a deal with them: if they raised $1,000 by 7 p.m., he would take a plunge into North Pond - and he’d do it in a special costume.

They cleared that number well before 7, so he took the plunge. Check it out below.

For 76 years Pine Tree Camp in Rome has been providing a unique opportunity for their campers.

Campers of all ages and abilities have enjoyed barrier-free access to outdoor Maine activities like swimming, fishing, hiking, boating, and more.

The goal has been to provide a place where everyone feels accepted and can build self-esteem and confidence.

The camp has had to react to things like the pandemic, but they’ve never lost sight of their mission.

“We’ve continued to grow and adapt and innovate to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of our campers and I think that we can always use the support for our open door policy,” Dawn Willard-Robinson, Director of Pine Tree Camp, said. “We’ve never turned anyone away based on their inability to pay. So it’s really important for us to get that support from people.”

“Everyone deserves to have leisure activity and the ability to be outside and to experience camp as a whole,” Linda Bonnar, Pine Tree Society Director of Communication Pathways, said. “I know that in order for us to keep those programs going and keep them at a high quality, our support is needed more than ever.”

They’ve expanded to year-round activities and will also continue their virtual Pine Tree Camp To You program.

New this year is a family recreation weekend option, where campers can bring their families for a fun and relaxing weekend on the shores of North Pond.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson has worked at the camp since she was in college, even raising her son Gareth there.

He’s now an employee.

“It’s really cool seeing campers that I’ve worked with in their first year, first summers here just kind of developing relationships with other campers and staff and really coming out of their shells and just coming to love the place like everyone does,” Gareth said.

