Town of Exeter honors resident veterans with memorial

The town of Exeter began the fundraising for the project to create a veterans memorial outside the Town Office.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT
EXETER, Maine (WABI) - A project 8 years in the works finally complete.

Honoring some local veterans.

The town of Exeter began the fundraising for the project to create a veterans memorial outside the Town Office.

They finished collecting the funds in 2017, and held the dedication ceremony Saturday.

The memorial includes the names of the men and women of the town who served in the armed forces, dating back to 1812.

”It’s a proud thing for me because my dad is on there, and all my uncles,” said Stephen Colbath, a resident veteran of Exeter. “It just makes me proud to see our residents of our town on something that will always be here. And people can always come here and enjoy this memorial, and give thanks to the men on that memorial.”

Hundreds of names of service members are listed from more than a dozen wars or conflicts.

