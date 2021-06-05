Advertisement

Strong to severe storms this evening

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms through this evening ahead of a cold front. The main hazards will be strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. The greatest risk of severe storms will be over western and central Maine.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday along the cold front. Dew points will also increase to the mid 60s, making it feel uncomfortable.

Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for hot and humid conditions across inland areas where highs will be in the 90s and dew points in the 60s. Coastal spots will be cooler with highs in the 70s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday, which will bring cooler and more comfortable conditions by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms coming to an end, then partly cloudy. Lows 56°-66°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, Highs in the low 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 70s along the coast and mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible. High in the low 80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

