Public forum held Saturday for controversial industrial salmon farm in Frenchman Bay

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - A controversial proposal for a large scale industrial salmon farm in Frenchman Bay took center stage in Gouldsboro today.

American Aquafarms hosted a public forum to discuss their proposed plan.

They presented and spoke one on one with people to answer questions.

The company believes the project is a positive for the Downeast Community.

Frenchman Bay United, a coalition of groups opposed to the farm, were also there today, protesting and speaking out about the potential negative impact environmentally and economically it could have on the area.

Saying they believe the farm will ultimately do more harm than good.

While American Aquafarms says that the project will be as safe and efficient as possible.

”This technology is unique and I do believe it’s going to represent how things are going to be done in the future, and to be honest, two hundred and fifty million dollars capitol investment in this part of Maine is a very attractive element of the project to me, and north of a hundred jobs is quite compelling,” said Tom Brennan, Project Management Director at American Aquafarms.

“Frenchman Bay is one of those iconic bays, just not only here in Maine, but on the entire Eastern seaboard. It’s right at the base of Acadia National Park, and we just feel, very strongly, that this is the wrong project for this bay,” said Jeri Bowers, volunteer at Frenchman Bay United.

