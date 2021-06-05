Paddle for Pine Tree Camp paddles on for 25th straight year

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - Friday night, Pine Tree Camp raised over $1,300 dollars during our annual telethon.

Every donation to the camp helps support their mission of giving kids with disabilities a traditional camp experience.

Saturday, another big fundraiser for the camp - paddling the Kennebec River.

Pine Tree Camp in Rome has a long history of providing outdoor experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

But they need help to do that.

The camp raises money through various fundraising efforts, including this one.

“It’s our 25th annual paddle for pine tree camp, all the proceeds go to helping campers be able to attend camp and camping programs,” said Dawn Willard-Robinson, Pine Tree Camp Director. “No one is ever turned away based on their inability to pay so it’s great to have people come out and support us for this event.”

A seven Mile, two-hour excursion down the Kennebec River from Solon to North Anson.

Every paddle, for a great cause.

“I really think it’s an interesting event because it kind of combines what we do every day at camp, making nature and outdoor activities accessible to people, so it’s a great way to tie it in, some of our campers are paddling today, so that’s an awesome way to kind of pull it all together,” said Willard-Robinson.

Jim Sylvester knows how important pine tree camp and its mission is.

He’s been involved with the paddle for pine tree event since it began.

“Just my 25th year, I just look forward to it. I hope I can do it another 25,” said Sylvester. “These camps are for the disabled of course, and they really need the support because of the cost for them to go there on a weekly basis, so I think all of these companies and all of us paddlers are the good support for them.”

Last year because of the pandemic, the event was completely virtual, and Pine Tree Camp only allowed campers in for day visits.

This summer, with eased restrictions, the camp is allowed to hold in-person events moving forward and offer more programs for their campers.

“At least now people can get out, we can gather again, we can do an event like this and still stay safe and keep everybody safe and distanced but be out there and enjoying each other’s company,” said Willard-Robinson.

