Maine CDC reports 98 COVID-19 cases, additional death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man in his 60s from Cumberland County is the latest Mainer to die with COVID-19.

839 Mainers have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Maine CDC is reporting an additional 98 cases Saturday.

Total cases top 68,000.

More than 49,800 cases are confirmed.

72 people are currently hospitalized. 28 people are in critical care, 16 are on a ventilator.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases in our region with 16.

Somerset County has 13.

Piscataquis County is the only country reporting no change in cases.

The Maine CDC says more than 53% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state has administered 1,437,848 coronavirus vaccinations.

More than 53.75% of Mainers have received the first dose.

