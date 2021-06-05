Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 98 COVID-19 cases, additional death

More than 53% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC stats as of 6-5-21
Maine CDC stats as of 6-5-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man in his 60s from Cumberland County is the latest Mainer to die with COVID-19.

839 Mainers have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Maine CDC is reporting an additional 98 cases Saturday.

Total cases top 68,000.

More than 49,800 cases are confirmed.

72 people are currently hospitalized. 28 people are in critical care, 16 are on a ventilator.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases in our region with 16.

Somerset County has 13.

Piscataquis County is the only country reporting no change in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 6-5-21
Maine CDC data as of 6-5-21(WABI)

The Maine CDC says more than 53% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state has administered 1,437,848 coronavirus vaccinations.

More than 53.75% of Mainers have received the first dose.

Maine CDC data as of 6-5-21
Maine CDC data as of 6-5-21(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Augusta man dies in crash after fleeing from police
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
First Alert Weather
Hot and Humid Today & Tuesday
Bangor Schools promise change
Bangor schools going remote Monday, others to end early due to record temps

Latest News

Newly recorded coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine at lowest since last October
The latest stats show just over half of the country has received at least one COVID-19 dose.
States face battle to reach Biden's July 4 vaccination goal
Royal Caribbean will not require vaccinations for its sailings from Texas or Florida amid a...
Cruises prepare to sail amid confusion over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen below 6% for the first time since last March, but some...
Businesses struggle to find employees for summer travel surge