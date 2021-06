HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - John Bapst boys tennis swept Old Town 5-0 to advance to the region finals for the first time since 2010. The Crusaders will face Waterville. The Purple Panthers defeated Medomak 3-2. In girls tennis Caribou beat MDI 3-2 and Waterville swept Ellsworth 5-0.

