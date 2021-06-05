Former Millinocket mill site to house sustainable data center

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The former mill site in Millinocket will soon be home to a sustainable data center- the greenest data center in the world.

Nautilus Data Technologies, based out of California, will break ground on the $300 million project next year.

“I’m thrilled to announce our anchor tenant on the Millinocket mill site, Nautilus Data Technologies,” announced Sean Dewitt, President of Our Katahdin Board of Directors.

A new chapter begins at the former site of Great Northern Paper. The mill closed permanently in 2008.

The site that was once used to make paper, will now store information, this time electronically.

“This is literally the groundbreaking for an opportunity for this region and for the state that I think is unlimited,” said Senator Angus King.

Nautilus and site owner, Our Katahdin, came together to announce the $300 million project.

“A data center is an excellent fit for our multi-use industrial site. The site is uniquely positioned to provide ready access to affordable, 100% renewable power, gravity-fed water, and resilient, multi-point access to fiber broadband networks. We are honored to partner with Nautilus to put our infrastructure to work and to create opportunity in the Katahdin region.”

Engineering, permitting, and construction will begin this year on a 13-acre parcel within the 1,400-acre industrial site.

“We’re going to take advantage of the infrastructure here in Millinocket and cool the data center with naturally cold water, and that makes all the difference. It’ll support all the computing that people need,” explained Nautilus Data Technologies CEO, James Connaughton.

The company is known for creating the world’s most environmentally innovative water-cooled data center design.

The technology trims carbon emissions by 30% and offers a 100% reduction in water consumption.

“This data center will be unlike any in the world, using no greenhouse gas refrigerants or chemicals, produce no wastewater, make no noise, do no harm to fish and wildlife which we treasure,” explained Governor Janet Mills. “It’ll be the greenest data center in the world right here in Millinocket, Maine.”

“We love industrial brownfields,” said Connaughton. “You have hardworking communities. They’re invested int due community. People are smart and well trained, and we love coming into the communities to help them rebuild and create the next generation of opportunity.”

Town officials could not be happier to welcome the company to the region.

“It is so great that we are at this point in our history that we are now stepping forward, and stepping into the future,” said Interim Millinocket Town Manager, Richard Angotti.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operating by 2022.

We’re excited to announce we’re bringing our first land based data center to Millinocket. The facility will utilize our... Posted by Nautilus Data Technologies on Saturday, June 5, 2021

In Millinocket today, I joined a celebration welcoming @NautilusDT as the first tenant to the former mill site. The new facility will be one of the world’s greenest data centers & create good-paying jobs. The people of the Katahdin Region made this project possible. pic.twitter.com/GVs80xHQtx — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 5, 2021

