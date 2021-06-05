Advertisement

Bucksport and MDI boys, Bangor and Cony girls claim state team outdoor track and field titles

Meets held at Bath, Waterboro, and Brewer
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state track and field meets able to be held around the state today at sites in Bath Waterboro and Brewer.

The Bangor girls are the class A state champions. In class B the Cony girls and MDI boys earn titles. In class C Bucksport boys claimed the championship. Southern Maine schools grabbed the other titles.

Full results will be posted here

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape currently surrounds a trailer located at 129 Center Street.
Maine State Police respond to a suspicious incident in Old Town
Augusta man dies in crash after fleeing from police
Maine CDC data as of 6-6-21
Maine CDC reports 80 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
First Alert Weather
Hot and Humid Today & Tuesday
Bangor Schools promise change
Bangor schools going remote Monday, others to end early due to record temps

Latest News

John Bapst boys tennis advances to Region Finals for first time in over a decade
John Bapst boys tennis advances to Region Finals for first time in over a decade
DeLaite finalist for National Pitcher of the Year, wins NCAA Regional opener
DeLaite finalist for National Pitcher of the Year, wins NCAA Regional opener
McClure, Archibald named Gatorade Maine State Players of the Year
McClure, Archibald named Gatorade Maine State Players of the Year
Springers Gymnasts head to nationals for the first time at first ever NGA National meet
Springers Gymnasts head to nationals for the first time at first ever NGA National meet