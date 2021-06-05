Bucksport and MDI boys, Bangor and Cony girls claim state team outdoor track and field titles
Meets held at Bath, Waterboro, and Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state track and field meets able to be held around the state today at sites in Bath Waterboro and Brewer.
The Bangor girls are the class A state champions. In class B the Cony girls and MDI boys earn titles. In class C Bucksport boys claimed the championship. Southern Maine schools grabbed the other titles.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.