Area crews respond to apartment fire in Rockland Saturday

There were no injuries and all occupants had safely evacuated the building as fire personnel arrived.(Alan Athearn, Rockland Fire & EMS Photographer)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to an apartment building fire on Fulton Street Saturday afternoon.

Crews got the call shortly after 2 p.m. of smoke coming from the second floor of a two story apartment building.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was there being smoking materials near combustible items.

The fire itself was limited to just a single room due to one resident closing the door on their way out.

There were no injuries and all occupants had safely evacuated the building as fire personnel arrived.

The building sustained minor water and smoke damage.

