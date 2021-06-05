Advertisement

Acadia Family Center receives grant for mobile art therapy studio

Visiting artists from the region will partner with Acadia Family Center to bring the mobile art therapy studio to those in need.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Acadia Family Center received an $8,600 grant to create a mobile art therapy studio.

It comes from the Hancock County Fund and the Belvedere General Charitable Grant making Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. Visiting artists from the region will partner with Acadia Family Center to bring the mobile studio and art therapy help to those in need.

”It’s a great way to touch and reach out to people in our community, especially those who are unable to come to our center, or can’t afford some services,” said Acadia Family Center Art Therapist Hilary Chermak. “We’re able to provide a service to them, give them something to help them through whatever they’re working with.”

For more information, visit acadiafamilycenter.org.

