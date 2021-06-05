Advertisement

4th Health Equity Alliance Down East AIDS walk held in Ellsworth Saturday

You could choose between a quarter mile or a one and a half mile walk around downtown Ellsworth.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Dozens took to the streets of Ellsworth Saturday for the 4th annual Down East AIDS Walk.

Hosted by Health Equity Alliance, folks who took part kicked off the walk at Knowlton Park.

Health Equity Alliance says the walk was not able to happen last year due to COVID-19, and say it was great to be back helping people living with this virus.

”This is obviously bringing attention to, we want to always put science over stigma, and compassion over anything else, but also, you know when we raise funds, they directly benefit Mainers with HIV and AIDS,” said Health Equity Alliance Communications Coordinator Jill Henderson. “All funds go to Mainers living with HIV and AIDS through case management, we have an emergency food pantry, and other support services.”

For more on what you can do to help. you can visit their website.

