WATCH: See animal experts rescue stuck squirrel from TV5 dumpster

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of scratching coming from a dumpster in our parking lot led to quite an amazing rescue.

It started with the curiosity of our engineering team.

Photojournalist Mark Rediker caught it all on camera, including the big hearts of all involved.

They looked inside the dumpster and saw a squirrel had gotten her head stuck in a drainage hole.

In less than a half hour to R&R Wildlife Rehabilitation and The Critter Guy came to the rescue.

After a little coordinating and a little coconut oil - this girl was freed.

”This happens fairly often, I mean they, I knew how to get the squirrel out because they actually offered a training on this and one of the conferences that we go to,” said Rachel Parson with R&R Wildlife Rehab.

“It’s a good feeling to, you know, to have it work out as easily and quickly as it did,” said Doug Alley, The Critter Guy.

She is now off to to R&R Wildlife Rehabilitation to recover.

They hope she can be brought back here to the station once she’s better and then released.

