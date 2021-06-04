Advertisement

UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible abduction attempt near the Suzanne M. Smith School in Levant.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) -The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted an update to a possible abduction investigation after sending a letter to parents about the incident near the elementary school Thursday.

Friday afternoon, Superintendent Mark Turner posted a letter to parents on Facebook concerning an incident near the Suzanne M. Smith School in Levant. State Police were called in to help investigate.

Less than two hours after the letter to parents, the Superintendent posted on Facebook, again, that officials received word the incident poses no threat to the public and there was no criminal conduct involved.

